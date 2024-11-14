Hero MotoCorp, Lemon Tree Hotels, HAL, Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results Today—Earnings Estimates

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Bharat Forge Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will release standalone earmnings and is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,152 crore and revenue of Rs 10,213 crore. On the operating side, Hero MotoCorp may see an Ebitda of Rs 1,482 crore and a margin of 14.5%.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is expected to announce a profit of Rs 1,337 crore with a revenue of Rs 6,138 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,637 crore, reflecting a margin of 26.7%.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 352 crore and revenue of Rs 3,492 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are expected at Rs 654 crore, translating to a margin of 18.7%.

Bharat Forge Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,378 crore and revenue of Rs 4,109 crore. On the operating side, Bharat Forge may see an Ebitda of Rs 748 crore and a margin of 18.2%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Thursday include Honasa Consumers Ltd., Compton Greaves Ltd., IPCA Laboratories Ltd., and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd.