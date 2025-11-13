Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Voltas Q2 Results Today — Check Estimates

Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Voltas and Apollo Tyres are among the companies that will report their second-quarter results on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Here are the Bloomberg consensus estimates:

Hero MotoCorp's standalone revenue is expected to grow nearly 14% year-on-year to Rs 11,891 crore. Operating income, denoted as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda is expected to be Rs 1,753 crore, translating to a margin of 14.7%.

The company’s net profit is projected to be Rs 1,381 crore, indicating steady profitability supported by strong demand in the premium and commuter motorcycle segments.

Apollo Tyres is projected to record consolidated revenue of Rs 6,741 crore and Ebitda of Rs 941 crore, with a margin of 14%, reflecting stable operating performance. The company’s net profit is estimated at Rs 370 crore.

Eicher Motors is likely to deliver robust numbers, with revenue of Rs 6,082 crore and Ebitda of Rs 1,514 crore, implying a margin of 24.9%. The net profit is expected at Rs 1,422 crore.

Voltas is expected to post a revenue decline of 5% at Rs 2,461 crore and Ebitda of Rs 104 crore, yielding a margin of 4.2%. The company’s net profit is projected to fall to Rs 89 crore, reflecting the impact of muted consumer demand in the air-conditioning segment due to the heavy monsoon.

Alkem Laboratories is estimated to report revenue of Rs 3,759 crore, with Ebitda of Rs 840 crore and a margin of 22.3%. The net profit is estimated at Rs 723 crore.

Bharat Dynamics is expected to record revenue of Rs 698 crore and Ebitda of Rs 134 crore, with a margin of 19.2%. The company’s net profit is estimated at Rs 152 crore.

Eureka Forbes is likely to post revenue of Rs 748 crore and Ebitda of Rs 82 crore, translating to a margin of 10.9%. The net profit is projected at Rs 52 crore.