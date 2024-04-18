HDFC Life Q4 Results: Profit Up 15%, Beats Street Estimates

HDFC Life appointed Keki Mistry as chairman effective immediately, following Deepak Parekh's decision to step down as chairman and managing director, according to a statement. The board also appointed Venkatraman Srinivasan as an additional - independent director, effective Thursday, for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Besides, VK Viswanathan and Prasad Chandran will cease to be independent directors of the company upon completion of their two consecutive terms of five years each on April 24.

Shares of HDFC Life rose 1.1% to Rs 611.10 after the announcement. That compares with 0.1% fall in the country's benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.