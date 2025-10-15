HDFC Life Q2 Results: Profit Rises 3%, Net Premium Income Up Nearly 14%
HDFC Life Q2: The insurer posted a bottom-line of Rs 448 crore, as against Rs 435 crore in the year-ago period.
HDFC Life Insurance Co.'s standalone net profit rose 3% year-on-year in the July–September quarter.
The insurer posted a bottom-line of Rs 448 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. In the year-ago period, the company posted a net profit of Rs 435 crore.
The net premium income during the quarter under review climbed 13.6% year-on-year to Rs 18,871 crore, compared to Rs 16,613.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing assets stood at 0.07%, as against 0.10% in the year-ago period.
The company reported annualised premium equivalent of Rs 6,471 crore, marking an 10% year-on-year growth, while the value of new business rose by 10% YoY to Rs 1,818 crore. However, VNB margins remained little changed at 24.5%.
HDFC Life's solvency ratio increased to 175%, compared to 181% in the year-ago quarter.
The 13th month persistency ratio stood at 86%, whereas the 61st month persistency ratio improved to 62%, reflecting the underlying product and tier mix.
"The recent GST revisions are a constructive structural shift aimed at simplifying compliance and improving affordability. We have ensured that the full benefits of the GST exemption are passed on to our customers. With product pricing now more attractive to customers across segments, we expect to see stronger demand over the medium to long term", said Managing Director and CEO Vibha Padalkar.
Padalkar added that as the external environment evolves, the company remains confident of the long-term growth potential of life insurance in India.
"The recent GST reform, while necessitating some recalibration for industry stakeholders, is a structurally positive step - it makes life insurance products more affordable for customers. We remain optimistic about our growth trajectory for H2, with sustained demand across segments and improving consumer sentiment."
HDFC Life Share Price
Shares of HDFC Life closed 2.37% higher at Rs 761.15 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.71% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 23.35% year to date and 6.57% in the last 12 months.