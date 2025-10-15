HDFC Life Q2 Results: Profit Rises 3%, Net Premium Income Up Nearly 14%

The company reported annualised premium equivalent of Rs 6,471 crore, marking an 10% year-on-year growth, while the value of new business rose by 10% YoY to Rs 1,818 crore. However, VNB margins remained little changed at 24.5%.

HDFC Life's solvency ratio increased to 175%, compared to 181% in the year-ago quarter.

The 13th month persistency ratio stood at 86%, whereas the 61st month persistency ratio improved to 62%, reflecting the underlying product and tier mix.

"The recent GST revisions are a constructive structural shift aimed at simplifying compliance and improving affordability. We have ensured that the full benefits of the GST exemption are passed on to our customers. With product pricing now more attractive to customers across segments, we expect to see stronger demand over the medium to long term", said Managing Director and CEO Vibha Padalkar.

Padalkar added that as the external environment evolves, the company remains confident of the long-term growth potential of life insurance in India.

"The recent GST reform, while necessitating some recalibration for industry stakeholders, is a structurally positive step - it makes life insurance products more affordable for customers. We remain optimistic about our growth trajectory for H2, with sustained demand across segments and improving consumer sentiment."