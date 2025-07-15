HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
ICICI Prudential is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,375 crore.
HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.
HDFC's life insurance arm is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 678 crore and an annual premium equivalent of Rs 3,124 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
ICICI Lombard will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Tuesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 520 crore and a net interest income of Rs 802 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. ICICI Prudential is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,375 crore.
HDFC Life Q4 FY25 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 15.8% at Rs 477 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 492 crore).
Net premium income up 16% at Rs 23,766 crore.
Annualised premium equivalent grew 10% to Rs 5,186 crore.
Value of new business advanced by 12% to Rs 1,376 crore.
VNB margins came in at 26.53%, up 43 basis points (QoQ).
ICICI Prudential Life Q4 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 122% at Rs 385 crore.
Net premium income up 10.7% at Rs 16,369 crore.
AUM up 5.2% at Rs 3.09 lakh crore
Annualised premium equivalent degrew 3% to Rs 3,502 crore
Value of new business advanced 2.5% to Rs 795 crore
VNB margin expands to 22.7% from 21.2% (QoQ)
ICICI Lombard Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit down 1.9% at Rs 510 crore
Net premium earned rose 19.6% to Rs 5,226 crore