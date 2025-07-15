HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

HDFC's life insurance arm is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 678 crore and an annual premium equivalent of Rs 3,124 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

ICICI Lombard will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Tuesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 520 crore and a net interest income of Rs 802 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. ICICI Prudential is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,375 crore.