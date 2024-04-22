HDFC Bank Q4 Results Review: Floating Provisions Not To Impact Asset Quality, Say Analysts

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s voluntary floating provisions made in this quarter may not have an impact on asset quality, according to analysts. The private lender has utilised one-off treasury gains and tax write-back to create floating provisions worth Rs 10,900 crore.

These are neither against any specific assets nor are expected to be used in the near term, analysts said.

"The bank does not expect to revoke the floating provision in the near future, and it would help the bank strengthen its balance sheet and ensure that it is protected from any unanticipated movements," Nirmal Bang said in a note.

The bank's net profit rose 0.84% sequentially to Rs 16,512 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. This is due to lower core income growth and higher provisions. Its net interest income rose 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 29,077 crore.

Other income, however, rose 63% on a quarterly basis to Rs 18,166 crore.

In Q4, the lender also recorded one-time gains worth Rs 7,314.4 crore due to the sale of the education finance company, HDFC Credila, to BPA EQT and Chrys Capital.

"The non-interest income line was bloated this quarter due to the about Rs 7,300 crore gain from the sale of the bank’s stake in Credila (a NBFC subsidiary focused on educational loans)," Bernstein said in a note.

Net interest margin, on an interest earning asset basis, stood at 3.63% as of March 31, compared to 3.6% as of Dec. 31. The bank did not give any guidance on margins this time.