HDFC Bank Q3 Profit Rises, L&T Tech Revenue Surges — Earnings Wrap

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd.’s net profit rose 2.5% sequentially on higher provisions.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 16,373 crore in the October–December period, as compared with Rs 15,976 crore in the previous quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 15,763 crore for the quarter.

L&T Technology Services Ltd.'s revenue and net profit met expectations in the third quarter, though income reported slower growth.

Revenue of the L&T Group company rose 1.5% over the previous three months to Rs 2,421.8 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 2,451.03 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.