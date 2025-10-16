HDFC Bank Q2FY26 Results: Date, Earnings Schedule, Share Price History And More

HDFC Bank Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal this week. The Board of Directors of India’s largest private lender will meet to discuss and approve the financial results for the July-September period of FY26.

Following the Board meeting, the company will also hold an earnings call to discuss Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts, in which stakeholders will get an opportunity to directly engage with the top executives of the bank. During the call, key aspects such as challenges, business outlook and other factors are discussed.

Analysts will keep a close watch on HDFC Bank’s Q2FY26 results as the performance of the country’s largest private lender could reflect broader trends for the banking sector.