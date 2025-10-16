HDFC Bank Q2FY26 Results: Date, Earnings Schedule, Share Price History And More
Analysts will keep a close watch on HDFC Bank’s Q2FY26 results as the performance of the country’s largest private lender could reflect broader trends for the banking sector.
HDFC Bank Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal this week. The Board of Directors of India’s largest private lender will meet to discuss and approve the financial results for the July-September period of FY26.
Following the Board meeting, the company will also hold an earnings call to discuss Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts, in which stakeholders will get an opportunity to directly engage with the top executives of the bank. During the call, key aspects such as challenges, business outlook and other factors are discussed.
HDFC Bank Q2 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 23, the lender informed the exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18.
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Ltd. is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter/half-year ending Sept. 30, 2025,” the bank said in the filing.
HDFC Bank Q2FY26 Trading Window Closure
In view of the upcoming results, the bank has announced that its trading window will remain closed from Wednesday, Sept. 24, to Monday, Oct.20, both days inclusive. These restrictions apply to designated persons, including senior bank employees and their immediate relatives, as per the SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the bank informed the stock exchanges in a separate filing.
HDFC Bank Q2FY26 Earnings Call
In a separate filing on Oct. 13, HDFC Bank shared that following the Board meeting, it will also hold an earnings call for the investors and analysts.
“We wish to inform you that the Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 18:00 IST on Oct. 18, 2025. The senior management of the Bank will discuss the financial results with the participants,” it said.
Conference Call - Dial-in Details
Date: Oct. 18, 2025
Time: 18:00 hours (IST)
Dial-in Numbers:
India / Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1329
+91 22 7115 8230
International Toll-Free Numbers:
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0808 101 1573
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Pre-registration (to avoid wait time): https://ccreservations.com/hdfcbank/
HDFC Bank Q1 Results
In Q1FY26, HDFC Bank’s standalone profit after tax rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 18,160 crore. This exceeded analysts’ expectations of Rs 17,652 crore, according to Bloomberg.
The bank’s net interest income grew 5% year-on-year to Rs 31,438 crore. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio rose to 1.4% at the end of the June quarter, up from 1.33% in the previous quarter.
Overall, gross advances grew nearly 7% YoY to Rs 26.53 lakh crore in June quarter, from Rs 24.86 lakh crore a year earlier.
HDFC Bank Share Price History
In the last five trading sessions, HDFC share price has remained flat. Over the past month, it has jumped 1.7%, while rising 4.8% in the last six months. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has climbed 10.3%, and over the past year, it has delivered a strong 15% return.
The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,018.85 apiece on the NSE on July 24 and a 52-week low of Rs 812.15 on Jan. 13.
At 12:03 p.m. on Thursday, HDFC Bank shares were trading 0.67% up at Rs 984.80 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.52% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 25,455.75.