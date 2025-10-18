HDFC Bank Q2 Results: Profit Up 11% YoY, Asset Quality Improves

HDFC Bank's return on assets, on a non-annualised basis, remained flat at 0.49% compared to the previous quarter's 0.48%.

Gross advances also saw a 9.9% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs 27.7 lakh crore, while total deposits jumped 12% in the same period to Rs 28 lakh crore as on Sept. 30.

The company's core net interest margin dipped eight basis points, coming down to 3.27% in the September quarter versus the previous three months' 3.35%.

HDFC Bank has also accounted a net gain of Rs 9,128 crore for the first half of fiscal 2026 on the account of its Rs 10,000 crore stake sale in HDB Financial Services Ltd.'s initial public offering.

HDB Financial is an NBFC in which the bank holds a 74.2% stake. For the quarter under review, HDB's net revenue was at Rs 2,850 crore, while profit after tax was at Rs 580 crore. The recently-listed subsidiary's total loan book was Rs 1.11 lakh crore as on Sept. 30 while stage 3 loans were at 2.81% of gross loans.