HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Date, Bonus Issue, Special Interim Dividend, Earnings Call Schedule And More
HDFC Bank informed the bourses on July 16 that its Board of Directors will also consider a proposal to declare a special interim dividend for FY26.
HDFC Bank Ltd. will announce the results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week.
The largest private sector lender offers its services through 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across India. More than 50% of the bank’s branches are located in semi-urban and rural areas. The diversified financial services conglomerate offers loans, credit cards, insurance, savings schemes and other financial products.
Here’s everything you need to know about HDFC Bank’s Q1FY26 results schedule.
HDFC Bank Q1FY26 Results Date
In a stock exchange filing dated June 23, the bank informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 19 to consider and approve the financial results for Q1FY26.
“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter ending June 30, 2025,” the bank said in the exchange filing.
HDFC Bank Bonus Issue And Special Interim Dividend News
In a separate stock exchange filing on July 16, HDFC Bank informed the bourses that its Board of Directors will also consider a proposal to declare a special interim dividend for FY26.
The Board will also take up a proposal to issue bonus shares in accordance with the applicable provisions and subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank, the stock exchange notification mentioned.
HDFC Bank Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The bank has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 19 at 6 p.m. to discuss its Q1FY26 results.
Dial-In Information
India/Universal Number: +91 22 6280 1329/+91 22 7115 8230
International Toll-Free Numbers
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
HDFC Bank Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in securities of the bank is closed for all designated persons from June 24 to July 21.
“We also wish to inform you that the window for trading in securities of the Bank shall remain closed from Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to Monday, July 21, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees and their immediate relatives pursuant to the Bank’s share dealing code,” according to the exchange filing.
HDFC Bank Share Price History
Shares of HDFC Bank have risen 0.1% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the stock has increased by 2.45% and in the past six months, it has advanced nearly 20%. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the bank have gained 11.14%, while rising 22.70% in the last one year.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,027.1 apiece on the NSE on June 26, 2025. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,588.05 on July 24, 2024.
At 9:43 a.m. on Friday, HDFC Bank shares were trading 0.30% lower at Rs 1,980.90 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.25% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.