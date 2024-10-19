HDFC Bank, PC Jeweller, RBL Bank, Tech Mahindra Among 20+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

It is going to be a busy day for investors keeping a watch on the quarterly results, as many big companies are scheduled to release their earnings reports on Saturday.

A total of 22 companies are set to release their results for the September quarter of the current fiscal on Oct. 19, as per the information on the BSE website.

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd., cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd. and IT services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd. are the prominent players scheduled to release their results for the July-September period.

Earlier, on Oct. 16, HDFC Bank had informed the exchanges that a meeting of its board of directors will be held on Saturday to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and half year ending Sept. 2024.