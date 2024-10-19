HDFC Bank, PC Jeweller, RBL Bank, Tech Mahindra Among 20+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
It is going to be a busy day for investors keeping a watch on the quarterly results, as many big companies are scheduled to release their earnings reports on Saturday.
A total of 22 companies are set to release their results for the September quarter of the current fiscal on Oct. 19, as per the information on the BSE website.
Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd., cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd. and IT services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd. are the prominent players scheduled to release their results for the July-September period.
Earlier, on Oct. 16, HDFC Bank had informed the exchanges that a meeting of its board of directors will be held on Saturday to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and half year ending Sept. 2024.
In the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal, HDFC Bank's net profit fell 2% quarter-on-quarter on lower core income growth and higher tax expenses. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 16,174.75 crore, compared with Rs 16,510 crore in the January-March quarter.
Net interest income, or core income for the bank rose 2% sequentially to Rs 29,837 crore. Other income too rose 16% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 10,668 crore. Net interest margin rose marginally to 3.47% as of June 30, compared with 3.44% as of March 31.
Another private sector lender scheduled to declare its financial results on Saturday is Kotak Mahindra Bank. The bank's first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates with an one-time gain from offloading stake in its unit—Kotak General Insurance.
The private lender's standalone net profit rose 81% year-on-year to Rs 6,249 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg projected the botttom line at Rs 3,760.2 crore. Sequentially, the profit was up 39.5%.
Leading cement producer Dalmia Bharat's revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 2024 remained flat, falling 0.16% to Rs 3,621 crore as against Rs 3,627 crore in the same period a year ago.
Its net profit too remained flat, increasing by only 0.69% to Rs 145 crore from Rs 144 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Investors are also looking forward to the earnings report of IT services company Tech Mahindra. In the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the company's revenue from operations fell by over 1% to Rs 13,006 crore compared to Rs 13,159 crore in the first quarter of the preceding fiscal.
In the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the company’s PAT had risen by 23% to Rs 864.8 crore against Rs 703.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Oct. 19
Apart from the four companies mentioned above, others scheduled to report the quarterly earnings on Oct. 19 include Achyut Healthcare Ltd., Eiko Lifesciences Ltd., Integra Essentia Ltd., High Energy Batteries India Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd.
Also posting results for the September quarter will be Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., Netweb Technologies India Ltd., Nutraplus India Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd., Punjab & Sind Bank, RBL Bank Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., Trident Lifeline Ltd. and UCO Bank.