HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and RBL Bank Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their results on Saturday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Analyst estimates show that HDFC Bank is likely to report a net profit of Rs 16,284 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 3,424 crore and is expected to report an Ebitda margin at 49.9%, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Tech Mahindra, a Mahindra Group company, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 1,013 crore and a revenue of Rs 13,211 crore. It is estimated to report earnings before interest and taxes of Rs 1,228 crore and an EBIT margin at 9.3%
Mumbai-based RBL Bank is expected to post a net profit of Rs 310 crore.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 282 crore and a net profit of Rs 139 crore. The company is also expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 190 crore and Ebitda margin at 67.30%.
Analyst estimates show that IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd.is likely to report a net profit of Rs 107 crore and revenue of Rs 343 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 112 crore and a margin of 32.70%.
Dalmia Bharat, a New Delhi-based conglomerate, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 85 crore and revenue of Rs 3,147 crore. It also hopes to post an Ebitda of Rs 489 crore and Ebitda margin at 15.5%.
Companies like PC Jeweller Ltd., UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rossari Biotech Ltd. and Netweb Technologies India Ltd. will also announce their earnings for the second quarter of the fiscal.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday: