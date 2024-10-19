HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and RBL Bank Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their results on Saturday for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Analyst estimates show that HDFC Bank is likely to report a net profit of Rs 16,284 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 3,424 crore and is expected to report an Ebitda margin at 49.9%, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Tech Mahindra, a Mahindra Group company, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 1,013 crore and a revenue of Rs 13,211 crore. It is estimated to report earnings before interest and taxes of Rs 1,228 crore and an EBIT margin at 9.3%

Mumbai-based RBL Bank is expected to post a net profit of Rs 310 crore.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 282 crore and a net profit of Rs 139 crore. The company is also expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 190 crore and Ebitda margin at 67.30%.