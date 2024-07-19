NDTV ProfitEarningsHDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday.

19 Jul 2024, 11:41 PM IST
An HDFC Bank branch. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Saturday.

HDFC Bank is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 15,652 crore for the three months through June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Kotak Mahindra is expected to post a profit of Rs 3,760 crore and Yes Bank is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 376.4 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings on Saturday include Can Fin Homes Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., J.K. Cement Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Netweb Technologies Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd. and Rossari Biotech Ltd.

