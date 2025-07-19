HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Union Bank of India, JK Cement and AU Small Finance Bank are also among the companies that will post their Q1FY26 results on Saturday. Check the earning estimates here.
HDFC Bank Ltd. is likely to clock a standalone net profit of Rs 17,652 crore and net interest income of Rs 31,910 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
The lender is expected to report a margin of 3.35%, while provisions are likely to be Rs 3,271 crore.
ICICI Bank Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Saturday. The bank is likely to clock a standalone net profit of Rs 11,770 crore and net interest income of Rs 21,045 crore for the quarter ended June, according to analyst estimates. Margins are likely to be 4.21%, while provisions are expected at Rs 5,099.7 crore.
Union Bank of India is expected to post a profit of Rs 4,245.4 crore, while its net interest income is likely to come in at Rs 9,176.4 crore.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday:
JK Cement Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Saturday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 273.9 crore and revenue of Rs 3,056.3 crore for the first quarter, according to the estimates. Its Ebitda is expected at Rs 625.7 crore, while margin is seen at 20.5%.
AU Small Finance Bank is expected to post a profit of Rs 519.3 crore, while its total income is likely to be at Rs 2,173.5 crore.
Other companies reporting their June quarter financials on Saturday include Can Fin Homes, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, Epack Durable, India Cements, Punjab & Sind Bank, Reliance Power and Rossari Biotech.