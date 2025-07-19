HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Bank Ltd. is likely to clock a standalone net profit of Rs 17,652 crore and net interest income of Rs 31,910 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

The lender is expected to report a margin of 3.35%, while provisions are likely to be Rs 3,271 crore.

ICICI Bank Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Saturday. The bank is likely to clock a standalone net profit of Rs 11,770 crore and net interest income of Rs 21,045 crore for the quarter ended June, according to analyst estimates. Margins are likely to be 4.21%, while provisions are expected at Rs 5,099.7 crore.

Union Bank of India is expected to post a profit of Rs 4,245.4 crore, while its net interest income is likely to come in at Rs 9,176.4 crore.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday: