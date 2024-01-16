HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, L&T Tech Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Bank Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Tuesday.

The private lender is likely to report a net profit of Rs 15,762.80 crore and a revenue of Rs 40,132.9 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Federal Bank Ltd. is expected to clock in a net profit of Rs 934.8 crore, while revenue could touch Rs 2,905.7 crore for the December quarter, according to consensus estimates.

Gallant Ispat Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., ICICI Lombard GIC, ICICI Securities Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, CE Info Systems Ltd., National Standard (India) Ltd., Network18 Media and Investments Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., and TV18 Broadcast Ltd. will also announce their results today.