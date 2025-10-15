HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Profit Down 4%; Bonus Issue Announced — Check Details

HDFC Asset Management Co. announced on Wednesday a 4% decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2025. Its net profit declined to Rs 718 crore from Rs 747 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Its total income saw a downturn of 6.4% at Rs 1,124 crore compared to the year-ago period when it reported Rs 1,201 crore.

The company has also approved a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1. It implies that the firm will be issuing one additional share for every share held. With one new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 for each fully paid-up equity share valued at Rs. 5.

The record date for determining the eligible shareholders for the bonus issue is Nov. 26.