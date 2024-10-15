HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, KEI Industries Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Asset Management Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co. and KEI Industries Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their results on Tuesday for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Analyst estimates show that HDFC AMC is likely to report a net profit of Rs 606 crore and HDFC Life is likely to post a Rs 420-crore profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

KEI Industries is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 167 crore and Rs 2,266 crore in top line, according to Bloomberg estimates. The company is likely to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 240 crore and Ebitda margin at 10.6%.

PVR Inox Ltd. is estimated to report a profit of Rs 28 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,634 crore. It is likely to report an Ebitda of Rs 490 crore and Ebitda margin at 28%.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to report a top line of Rs 358 crore and a bottom line of Rs 58 crore. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 63 crore and Ebitda margin at 17.60%, according to Bloomberg estimates.