HDB Financial Services Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History
HDB Financial Services quarterly results: The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) HDB Financial Services Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. It was incorporated in 2007 and has been accredited with CARE AAA & CRISIL AAA ratings for its long-term debt and bank facilities. HDB Financial Services’ businesses include lending and BPO services. Here’s everything you need to know about its Q2FY26 results schedule.
HDB Financial Services Q2 Results: Date And Dividend
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 26, HDB Financial Services said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 15 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30.
Further, in a filing dated Oct. 8, it said at the meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for declaration of an interim dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2025-26.
HDB Financial Services Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
HDB Financial Services said the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will be closed for all designated persons, promoter, directors and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 to Oct. 17.
HDB Financial Services Q2 Results: Earnings Call
HDB Financial Services has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 to discuss the results for Q2FY26.
Dial-In Information
India/Universal Number: +91 22 6280 1430, +91 22 7115 8250
International Toll-Free Numbers
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
HDB Financial Services Share Price History
Shares of HDB Financial Services have fallen 1.62% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has declined 6.94%. Since its listing in July 2025, it has dropped 12.90%. The stock hit a high of Rs 891.90 apiece on the NSE on July. 3, and a low of Rs 728.30 apiece on Oct. 9.
Shares of HDB Financial Services were 0.58% lower on the NSE to Rs 732.50 apiece at 12:45 p.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.33% down to 25,202.85.