HDB Financial Services Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History

In an exchange filing dated Sept. 26, HDB Financial Services said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 15 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30.

Further, in a filing dated Oct. 8, it said at the meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for declaration of an interim dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2025-26.