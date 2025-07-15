HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Profit Slips Even As Net Interest Income Rises 18%
HDB Financial Q1FY26 Results: The NBFC recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 568 crore in the quarter ended June.
The recently listed HDB Financial Services Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 2.4% year-on-year decline in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.
The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 568 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 582 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.
The decline in the bottom line came even as the net interest income—the difference between interest earned and interest paid—rose 18% to Rs 2,092 crore as against Rs 1,768 crore in the year-ago period.
HDB Financial Services Q1 Results Highlights (YoY)
Net profit falls 2.4% to Rs 568 crore versus Rs 582 crore.
Total income rises 15% to Rs 4,465 crore versus Rs 3,884 crore.
Net interest income rises 18% to Rs 2,092 crore versus Rs 1,768 crore.
The company's Rs 12,500-crore initial public offering last week was met with strong investor interest, being subscribed nearly 17 times. This IPO stands out as one of the largest by a non-banking financial company in recent years and the biggest public offering so far in 2025.
Share Price
The business update was shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.28% lower at Rs 84.25 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.45% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HDB Financial Services' shares have risen 0.04% since its listing earlier this month.
An analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 900 implies an upside of 7%.