HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Profit Slips Even As Net Interest Income Rises 18%

The recently listed HDB Financial Services Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 2.4% year-on-year decline in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 568 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 582 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

The decline in the bottom line came even as the net interest income—the difference between interest earned and interest paid—rose 18% to Rs 2,092 crore as against Rs 1,768 crore in the year-ago period.