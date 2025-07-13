HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: The NBFC arm of the HDFC Bank made its market debut on July 2.
Leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) HDB Financial Services Ltd. is set to announce the results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 next week.
It was incorporated in 2007 and has been accredited with CARE AAA & CRISIL AAA ratings for its long-term debt and bank facilities. HDB Financial Services’ businesses include lending and BPO services.
The NBFC arm of the HDFC Bank made its market debut on July 2. This will be the company’s first quarterly results after its stock market debut. Here’s everything you need to know about its Q1FY26 results schedule.
HDB Financial Services Q1 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated July 8, HDB Financial Services said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 15 to consider and approve the financial results for the June quarter.
"This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," the NBFC said in the filing.
HDB Financial Services Q1FY26 Earnings Call
HDB Financial Services has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 15 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY26.
Dial-In Information
India/Universal Number: +91 22 6280 1430, +91 22 7115 8250
International Toll-Free Numbers
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
HDB Financial Services Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In an exchange filing dated June 30, HDB Financial Services said that the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will be closed for all designated persons from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for Q1FY26.
“In terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of trading by insiders of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in listed Securities of the Company will be closed from July 1, 2025 till 48 hours from the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the filing said.
HDB Financial Services Share Price
HDB Financial Services made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on July 2. Shares of the NBFC were listed on the NSE and BSE at a 13% premium at Rs 835 apiece against the IPO price of Rs 740.
Shares of HDB Financial Services closed flat at Rs 847, up 0.09%, on the NSE on July 11, compared to the benchmark Nifty50 settling 0.81%, at 25,149.85.