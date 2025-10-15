HDB Financial Q2 Results: Profit Slips 1.6%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

HDB Financial Services Ltd. posted a 1.6% decline in its net profit to Rs 581 crore in the quarter ended September 2025, as against Rs 591 crore in the year-ago period, according to the financial results declared by the company on Wednesday.

Its net interest income rose 19.6% to Rs 2,193 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 in comparison to the Rs 1,823 crore reported in the same period for the previous fiscal.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the ongoing fiscal. The record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as Oct. 24.