HDB Financial Q2 Results: Profit Slips 1.6%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

HDB Financial declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

15 Oct 2025, 05:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
HDB Financial Q1 Results
HDB Financial's profit came in at Rs 581 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 591 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. (Photo source: Facebook/HDB Financial Services)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

HDB Financial Services Ltd. posted a 1.6% decline in its net profit to Rs 581 crore in the quarter ended September 2025, as against Rs 591 crore in the year-ago period, according to the financial results declared by the company on Wednesday.

Its net interest income rose 19.6% to Rs 2,193 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 in comparison to the Rs 1,823 crore reported in the same period for the previous fiscal.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the ongoing fiscal. The record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as Oct. 24.

HDB Financial Q2 Results (YoY)

  • Net profit down 1.6% to Rs 581.4 crore versus Rs 591 crore

  • NII rises 19.6% to Rs 2,193 crore versus Rs 1,823 crore.

Shares of HDB Financial Services closed 0.31% higher at Rs 743.35 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.71% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 11.61% in the last 12 months.

Out of eight analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock, and six recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 12.3%

