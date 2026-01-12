HCLTech Q3 Results FY26: Date, Dividend Announcement News, Share Price History And Earnings Call Details

Multinational IT services and consulting company HCL Technologies Ltd. is set to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors this week. The meeting will review the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

During the meeting, the board will also consider key business matters, including the declaration of a potential dividend for its shareholders, the company announced in an exchange filing on Dec. 19.

The financial performance for the October–December quarter will offer key insights into HCL Tech’s revenue, profits and other outlook. Analysts will also closely monitor developments as the sector remains under scrutiny amid the lingering effects of Trump tariffs and ongoing global uncertainties.