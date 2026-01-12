HCLTech Q3 Results FY26: Date, Dividend Announcement News, Share Price History And Earnings Call Details
Multinational IT services and consulting company HCL Technologies Ltd. is set to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors this week. The meeting will review the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.
During the meeting, the board will also consider key business matters, including the declaration of a potential dividend for its shareholders, the company announced in an exchange filing on Dec. 19.
The financial performance for the October–December quarter will offer key insights into HCL Tech’s revenue, profits and other outlook. Analysts will also closely monitor developments as the sector remains under scrutiny amid the lingering effects of Trump tariffs and ongoing global uncertainties.
HCLTech Q3 Results: Date And Time
HCL Tech will hold its Board of Directors meeting on Monday, Jan. 12. HCL Technologies Limited (HCLTech) is all set to report its third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26) on Monday, January 12, 2026.
HCLTech Q3 Dividend News
Besides reviewing and approving the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter, the Board will also consider payment of the 4th interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
HCLTech Q3 Earnings Call Details
HCL Technologies has announced that after declaration of the results, it will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 where the senior company management will interact with shareholders and analysts to discuss the Q3FY26 results and share future outlook and challenges.
Investors can participate in the call by dialling the following numbers:
Universal Dial in +91 22 6280 1119, +91 22 7115 8020
Hong Kong, (Toll Free) 800-964-448
Singapore, (Toll Free) 800-101-2045
UK, (Toll Free) 0-808-101-1573
USA, (Toll Free) 1-866-746-2133
HCLTech Q3 Trading Window
The company has also announced that its trading window, which was closed from Dec. 25, will reopen 48 hours after the Q3 FY2026 financial results declaration on Jan. 12.
HCLTech Q2FY26
HCLTech revenue rose 10.7% year-on-year to Rs 31,942 crore in Q2FY26 compared with Rs 28,862 crore in the year-ago period. EBIT increased to Rs 5,550 crore from Rs 5,362 crore. Net income stood unchanged at Rs 4,235 crore year-on-year. EBIT margin declined to 17.4% from 18.6% in the corresponding quarter last year.
HCLTech Share Price History
In the past five trading sessions, HCLTech shares gave gained 4.13%. They have risen marginally by 0.27% over the past month. Over six months, the stock price has fallen 0.71%. On a year-to-date basis, HCLTech share price has risen 2.2%. On an annual basis, the stock has fallen 14.09%.
The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,012.20 on Jan. 13, 2025, while the 52-week low of Rs 1,302.75 was recorded on April 7, 2025.
HCLTech shares ended 0.94% higher at Rs 1,662.10 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.75% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.