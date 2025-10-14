HCLTech Q2 Review: Strong AI Push Lifts Outlook — Buy, Sell Or Hold? Check Stock Ratings, Price Targets
HCLTech Q2 Review: Out of the 47 analysts tracking HCLTech, 21 have a 'buy' rating on the stock.
HCLTech Ltd.'s second-quarter revenue and operating income met estimates, with analysts largely bullish on the stock.
The management revised service revenue guidance to 4–5% (from 3–5%) while EBIT and revenue guidance were maintained.
The company net added employees, and attrition fell to 12.6%.
The company expressed confidence in AI-led growth and noted that over $100 million in revenue came from advanced AI, with nearly all Q2 deals including AI.
Out of the 47 analysts tracking HCLTech, 21 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 19 recommend a 'hold', and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets is Rs 1,623, which implies a potential upside of 9%.
Macquarie has the highest price target of Rs 1,980, followed by Antique Stock Broking (Rs 1,775) and Phillip Securities (Rs 1,770).
Brokerages On HCLTech
CLSA
Reiterate 'Outperform' with price target cut to Rs 1,660 from Rs 1,663.
Continues to focus on an asset-light business model, in contrast to TCS.
3-5% FY26 guidance band intact due to weakness in the software business.
Re-rating from current levels depends on the EBIT margin recovering.
Restructuring and Al to be overall revenue accretive.
Seeing significant scope for existing revenue cannibalisation due to Al.
Nuvama
Maintain 'Hold' and hike price target to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,630 earlier.
Valuations comparable to those of TCS and Infosys, hence limited upside potential.
Sequential broad-based growth with improved margins.
Strong client interest with AI force now deployed in 47 accounts (versus 35 QoQ).
Wage hike cycle will commence in Q3 with a likely margin impact of 70–80 bps.
Motilal Oswal
Reiterate 'buy' with a price target of Rs 1,800.
The company is the fastest-growing in the large-cap IT services space.
All-weather portfolio remains the best large-cap bet in an uncertain macro environment.
Expect the company's services business to grow at 4.5% constant currency.
Good beat on margins, but expect short-term pressure.
Emkay
Retains 'Add' on HCLTech with a price target of Rs 1,550.
Benefits from Project Ascend, and a weak rupee, were partly negated by restructuring costs.
Continued momentum in BFSI and operating performance.
Softness is seen in software revenue.