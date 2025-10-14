HCLTech Q2 Review: Strong AI Push Lifts Outlook — Buy, Sell Or Hold? Check Stock Ratings, Price Targets

HCLTech Ltd.'s second-quarter revenue and operating income met estimates, with analysts largely bullish on the stock.

The management revised service revenue guidance to 4–5% (from 3–5%) while EBIT and revenue guidance were maintained.

The company net added employees, and attrition fell to 12.6%.

The company expressed confidence in AI-led growth and noted that over $100 million in revenue came from advanced AI, with nearly all Q2 deals including AI.

Out of the 47 analysts tracking HCLTech, 21 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 19 recommend a 'hold', and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets is Rs 1,623, which implies a potential upside of 9%.

Macquarie has the highest price target of Rs 1,980, followed by Antique Stock Broking (Rs 1,775) and Phillip Securities (Rs 1,770).