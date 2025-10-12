HCLTech Q2 Results Preview: Margin Seen Improving; H-1B Visa Fee, Deal Wins In Focus

HCLTech is expected to post steady sequential growth in the July–September quarter, with analysts tracking its margin expansion and the potential cost impact from the recent H-1B visa fee hike. The company will announce its Q2 FY26 results on Oct. 13.

The US government’s decision to impose a $100,000 charge on new H-1B visa petitions has drawn close scrutiny from the IT sector. While TCS remains one of the largest visa users, peers such as HCLTech could also face higher onsite costs as the rule takes effect.

Analysts expect HCLTech to report a modest improvement in EBIT margin and maintain its FY26 revenue guidance, with deal momentum and discretionary spending trends remaining key watch points.