HCLTech Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Shares of HCLTech have risen 6.66% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the share price has risen by 1.97% and in the past six months, it has increased 7.35%. On a year-to-date basis, it has plunged by nearly 22%. Over the past year, it has come down by 17.46%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,012.20 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 13, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,302.75 apiece on April 7.

Shares of HCLTech ended 0.42% higher at Rs 1,492.80 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.39% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.