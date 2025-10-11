HCLTech Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More
HCL Technologies has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
HCL Technologies Ltd. is set to announce results for the second quarter of FY26 next week. HCLTech is a global technology company with a presence in 60 countries. Here’s everything you need to know about HCL Technologies’ Q2 FY26 results schedule.
HCLTech Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 23, HCLTech said a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on Oct. 13 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30.
At the meeting, the board will also consider payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
ALSO READ
Bank Q2 Results: Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank To Announce Quarterly Earnings On This Date
HCLTech Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from Sept. 25 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q2FY26.
HCLTech Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q2FY26 with investors and analysts.
Universal Dial-In: +91 22 6280 1119, +91 22 7115 8020
Toll-Free Numbers:
Hong Kong: 800-964-448, Singapore: 800-101-2045, UK: 0-808-101-1573, USA: 1-866-746-2133
HCLTech Share Price History
Shares of HCLTech have risen 6.66% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the share price has risen by 1.97% and in the past six months, it has increased 7.35%. On a year-to-date basis, it has plunged by nearly 22%. Over the past year, it has come down by 17.46%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,012.20 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 13, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,302.75 apiece on April 7.
Shares of HCLTech ended 0.42% higher at Rs 1,492.80 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.39% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.