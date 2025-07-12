HCLTech Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend Details, Earnings Call Schedule And More
HCL Technologies Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 14.
HCL Technologies Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, early next week.
The company last month confirmed the date for the release of its Q1FY26 results in a filing to the stock exchanges.
HCLTech Q1 Results: Date And Time
HCL Technologies has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, July 14, to review and approve key financial matters for the quarter ended June 2025.
The agenda includes the consideration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking the company's first-quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26.
HCLTech Dividend News
Additionally, the Board will also take a proposal for the payment of the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
HCLTech Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
HCL Technologies Ltd. has announced that, in compliance with its Code of Conduct on Prohibition of Insider Trading and SEBI rules, the trading window for dealing in the company’s equity shares has been closed from June 25, 2025. The window will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results, in line with regulatory guidelines to prevent insider trading.
HCLTech Q1 Results: Earnings Call
HCL Technologies Ltd. will announce its financial results for Q1FY26 on July 14, after the closing of the stock markets. Following the results announcement, the company’s senior management will host an audio conference call at 8 p.m. The 60-minute call will include a detailed discussion of the quarterly performance, followed by a question-and-answer session with participants.
Interested parties can join the call using the following dial-in numbers:
India (Universal Dial-in): +91 22 6280 1119 / +91 22 7115 8020
USA (Toll-Free): 1-866-746-2133
UK (Toll-Free): 0-808-101-1573
Singapore (Toll-Free): 800-101-2045
Hong Kong (Toll-Free): 800-964-448
The company has requested participants to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The company is expected to provide insights into its performance for the quarter and respond to investor and analyst queries during the session.
HCLTech Q4 FY25 Results
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, HCLTech reported a 1.2% quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 30,246 crore, up from Rs 29,890 crore in the previous quarter. However, the company’s net profit fell by 6.2% to Rs 4,309 crore, compared to Rs 4,594 crore in Q3FY25. The IT firm’s Ebit dropped 6.51% to Rs 5,442 crore in Q4FY25, down from Rs 5,821 crore in the preceding quarter.
HCLTech Share Price History
Shares of HCL Technologies have dropped 4.21% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE, while sliding 3.99% in the past month. Over the previous six months, the stock has dropped 17.90%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has dropped 14.57%. However, shares of the company have gained 4.69% over the past one year.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,012.2 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 13, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,302.75 on April 7.
HCLTech shares ended 1.83% lower at Rs 1,633.30 on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.81% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.