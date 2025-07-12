HCLTech Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend Details, Earnings Call Schedule And More

HCL Technologies Ltd. will announce its financial results for Q1FY26 on July 14, after the closing of the stock markets. Following the results announcement, the company’s senior management will host an audio conference call at 8 p.m. The 60-minute call will include a detailed discussion of the quarterly performance, followed by a question-and-answer session with participants.

Interested parties can join the call using the following dial-in numbers:

India (Universal Dial-in): +91 22 6280 1119 / +91 22 7115 8020

USA (Toll-Free): 1-866-746-2133

UK (Toll-Free): 0-808-101-1573

Singapore (Toll-Free): 800-101-2045

Hong Kong (Toll-Free): 800-964-448

The company has requested participants to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The company is expected to provide insights into its performance for the quarter and respond to investor and analyst queries during the session.