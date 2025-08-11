Havells India Sees Solar Business Crossing Rs 1,500 Crore In Next Couple Of Years

Havells India Ltd.'s top brass has indicated that the company's solar business could cross Rs 1,500 crore in the next couple of years.

"We definitely see that it (solar business) could cross maybe Rs 1,000 crore, and Rs 1,500 crore in the next couple of years," Anil Rai Gupta, chairman and managing director, said during the post Q1 earnings conference call.

Gupta said that he saw a "huge potential" for growth in the solar segment, which could be key for the company's future growth opportunities.