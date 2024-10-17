Havells India Q2 Results: Profit Up Nearly 8%, But Misses Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsHavells India Q2 Results: Profit Up Nearly 8%, But Misses Estimates
Havells India's revenue from operations saw a 16% year-on-year increase to Rs 4,539 crore during the July-September quarter.

17 Oct 2024, 03:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Havells India reports Q2 results, posts profit growth (Image source: Havells India website)

Havells India Ltd.'s profit rose during the three-months ended September, but fell short of analysts' estimates. The electrical equipment maker's bottom line rose 7.5% year-on-year to Rs 268 crore during the July-September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 335 crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Havells India Q2 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 16.4% to Rs 4,539 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,424 crore).

  • Ebitda up 0.5% to Rs 375 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 465 crore).

  • Margin at 8.3% versus 9.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.50 %).

  • Net Profit up 7.5% to Rs 268 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 335 crore).

(This is a developing story.)

