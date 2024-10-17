Havells India Q2 Results: Profit Up Nearly 8%, But Misses Estimates

Havells India Ltd.'s profit rose during the three-months ended September, but fell short of analysts' estimates. The electrical equipment maker's bottom line rose 7.5% year-on-year to Rs 268 crore during the July-September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 335 crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue from operations rose 16% on a yearly basis to Rs 4,539 crore during the period