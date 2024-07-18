"Electrical equipment maker Havells India Ltd.'s first-quarter profit surged, meeting analysts' estimates. The consumer electronic producer's net profit rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 408 crore in the quarter-ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 399.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.Revenue from operations rose by 20% to Rs 5,806 crore during the period..Revenue up 20% to Rs 5,806 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,696.2 crore).Ebitda rose 42% to Rs 572 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 582.8 crore).Ebitda margin expands 160 basis points to 9.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.2%).Net profit up 42% at Rs 408 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 399.8 crore).(This is a developing story)..Warburg Pincus sells 5.6 per cent stake in Havells India for Rs 455 crore"