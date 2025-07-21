Havells Q1 Results: Profit Falls 14%, Misses Estimates
The electrical goods manufacturer's revenue declined 6% to Rs 5,437.8 crore.
Havells India Ltd. reported a decrease of 14% in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2025.
The electrical goods manufacturer's bottom line for the quarter under review stood at Rs 352.3 crore compared to Rs 411.2 crore that it had reported in the previous fiscal's similar period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 381 crore for the quarter.
Havells India Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 6% at Rs 5,437.8 crore versus Rs 5,798.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,049 crore)
Ebitda down 9.9% at Rs 519.9 crore versus Rs 576.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 547 crore)
Margin at 9.6% versus 9.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.4%)
Net profit down 14% at Rs 352.34 crore versus Rs 411.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 381 crore)
(This is a developing story)