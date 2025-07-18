Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 3.6%, Dividend Declared

Hatsun Agro Ltd. reported a 3.6% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.

The dairy company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 135 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 131 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 9.1% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 2,590 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 9.2% year-on-year to Rs 361 crore. The Ebitda margin was flat at 13.9%.