Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 3.6%, Dividend Declared
Hatsun Agro has fixed July 24 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.
Hatsun Agro Ltd. reported a 3.6% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.
The dairy company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 135 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 131 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.
Revenue increased by 9.1% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 2,590 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 9.2% year-on-year to Rs 361 crore. The Ebitda margin was flat at 13.9%.
Dividend
Hatsun Agro has announced dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 133 crore to shareholders in the first quarter of this fiscal.
The board has fixed July 24 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing. Additionally, the company will pay the interim dividend on or before Aug. 16, it added.
In comparison the company had issued a total dividend of Rs 6 in the previous two fiscals.
Hatsun Agro Share Price Today
The business update was shared aftermarket hours. The stock settled 0.24% higher at Rs 948.95 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.57% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Hatsun Agro's shares have fallen 23.26% in the last 12 months and 5.55% year-to-date.
Out of three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating and one suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 845 implies a downside of 11%.