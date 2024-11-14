Happiest Minds Q2 Results: Net Profit Down 3% Sequentially, Dividend Announced

The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, with the record date being Nov. 26, according to an exchange filing.

The company also raised Rs 500 crore through qualified institutional placement on Jul. 14, 2023.

The funds have been used for investment in subsidiaries, funding working capital requirements, funding inorganic growth and for general corporate purposes, stated the IT firm.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman of the company, said, "Happiest Minds has delivered our best growth results since the last two years with 12.7% quarter-on-quarter growth and 28.2% year-on-year growth. The transformational changes we initiated this year are all gathering momentum."

"These changes include the acquisition of PureSoftware and Aureus the creation of our GenAI Business Unit, hiring a senior leader to expand net new (NN Sales), and creating six Industry Groups, each headed by an Industry Manager. The full impact of all these changes on revenue and growth will become visible in the quarters ahead," he said.

On Wednesday, the company's shares fell 0.81% to Rs 749.85 apiece on the NSE even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 1.36% lower at 23,559 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.