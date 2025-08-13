HAL Q1 Review: Can Order Execution Keep Up The Momentum? Brokerages Weigh In

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) received mixed reactions from Morgan Stanley, UBS, and JPMorgan with an encouraging outlook, even after the profit slipped by 4%. While all three acknowledge a strong first quarter for the financial year 2026, they differ in their long-term views.

Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan remain positive on their outlook, while UBS flags concerns around valuation and visibility. They also point out the need for the company to show strong and continued execution to justify stretched valuations.