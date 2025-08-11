HAL Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) will announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, ended Jun. 30, this week. The company confirmed the earnings release date in a stock exchange filing dated Aug. 7.

HAL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, is engaged in the design, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopters and aero engines.

Here’s all you need to know as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) prepares to release its Q1 FY26 financial results: