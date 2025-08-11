HAL Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History And All You Need To Know
Hindustan Aeronautics Quarterly Results: The company's share price has declined by over 5% in the last one year.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) will announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, ended Jun. 30, this week. The company confirmed the earnings release date in a stock exchange filing dated Aug. 7.
HAL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, is engaged in the design, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopters and aero engines.
Here’s all you need to know as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) prepares to release its Q1 FY26 financial results:
Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 Results: Date
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 12, to review and approve the company’s audited financial results for the first quarter ended Jun. 30, 2025.
Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 FY25 Results
In the January-March 2025 quarter, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) reported a year-on-year decline in various financial metrics. Revenue fell 7.24% to Rs 13,699.85 crore from Rs 14,768.75 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Ebitda slipped 10.28% to Rs 5,294.9 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 5,901.26 crore in Q4 FY24. Margins narrowed by 130 basis points to 38.64% from 39.95%. Net profit also dropped 7.7% YoY to Rs 3,976.66 crore, compared to Rs 4,308.71 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price History
In the last five trading sessions on the NSE, the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. stock has fallen 0.85%. In the last month, the decline has been 8.02%. However, the stock has gained 22.65% in the past six months. Year-to-date, the gain has been 7.33%. But in the last year, the stock has fallen by 5.30%.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.’s stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 5,165 on May 16, 2025, and recorded its 52-week low of Rs 3,046.05 on March 3, 2025.
On Aug. 11, at 9:38 a.m., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. shares were trading at Rs 4,476.00, up 0.80% on the NSE. This compares to a 0.1% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.