Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals To Sustain Margins At 10% In Second Half, Says CFO

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. expects rising raw material costs to eat into its margins in the second half of the ongoing fiscal.

As a result, the government of Gujarat-owned undertaking does not expect its margins to exceed the 10% range in the third and fourth quarters, said Senior Vice President (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer SK Bajpai.

In the quarter ended September, GSFC’s margins witnessed a good uptick at 10.8% versus 7.6% in Q2 of the previous financial year.