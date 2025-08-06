Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Q1 Results: Profit Falls 30%

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals on Wednesday posted around 30 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 83 crore in June quarter of FY26, impacted by a decline in revenues from core business segments and 'shutdown'.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., which is also into information and technology, had logged a net profit of Rs 118 crore in April-June 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing.