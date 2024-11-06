NDTV ProfitEarningsGujarat Gas Q2 Results: Profit Falls 7%, But Beats Estimates
Gujarat Gas Q2 Results: Profit Falls 7%, But Beats Estimates

Gujarat Gas Ltd. saw its Q2 FY25 profit drop 7% to Rs 309 crore, surpassing Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 293 crore

06 Nov 2024, 04:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
In Q2 FY25, Gujarat Gas reported a 7% decrease in profit while achieving a higher-than-expected Ebitda margin at 13.6%, exceeding Bloomberg’s projection. (Gujarat Gas Ltd.'s CNG filling station. Photo source: Company website)

Gujarat Gas Ltd.'s profit fell sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, But topped analysts' estimates.

The city gas distributor's net profit declined 7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 309 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 3,293 crore.

Gujarat Gas Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 15% to Rs 3,782 crore versus Rs 4,450 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,990 crore).

  • Ebitda down 4% to Rs 514 crore versus Rs 536 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 485 crore).

  • Margin at 13.6% versus 12% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.2%).

  • Net profit down 7% to Rs 309 crore versus Rs 331 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 293 crore).

(This is a developing story).

