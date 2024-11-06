ADVERTISEMENT
Gujarat Gas Q2 Results: Profit Falls 7%, But Beats Estimates
Gujarat Gas Ltd. saw its Q2 FY25 profit drop 7% to Rs 309 crore, surpassing Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 293 crore
Gujarat Gas Ltd.'s profit fell sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, But topped analysts' estimates.
The city gas distributor's net profit declined 7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 309 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 3,293 crore.
Gujarat Gas Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 15% to Rs 3,782 crore versus Rs 4,450 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,990 crore).
Ebitda down 4% to Rs 514 crore versus Rs 536 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 485 crore).
Margin at 13.6% versus 12% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.2%).
Net profit down 7% to Rs 309 crore versus Rs 331 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 293 crore).
(This is a developing story).
