Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results: Profit Drops 46%, Misses Estimate

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 46% in the first quarter of this financial year ending March 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The manufacturer of industrial refrigerant recorded a profit of Rs 108 crore in the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 201 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This was below the Rs 130 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose 2.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,176 crore for the three months ended June. Analysts had projected a top line of Rs 1,228 crore.

Operating income was down 25% year-on-year to Rs 262 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 22.3% from 28.8% in the same period the previous year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin were Rs 274 crore and 22.30%, respectively.

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals were trading 1.78% lower at Rs 889 per share, compared to a 0.81% decline in the benchmark Nifty at 3:05 p.m. The stock has fallen 12.61% on a year-to-date basis and risen 16.31% over the past 12 months.