Groww Q2 Results: Profit Surges 25%, Total Income Rises 13%

Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ltd.'s profit rises 24.6% to Rs 471 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 378 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Groww's total income rose 13% in the quarter ended September to Rs 1,071 crore in comparison to Rs 948 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue advanced by 12.7% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,019 crore. The advance in the revenue was on the back of active users and activity by the existing customers. The company's active users rose 3.2% quarter-on-quarter, led by growth in new user acquisition.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 25%quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1019 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 59.3%.