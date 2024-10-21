Groww Reports Rs 805 Crore Net Loss Due To One-Time Tax, Maintains Operational Profitability

Groww, a financial services platform, on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 805 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024 (FY24) primarily due to a one-time tax payment of Rs 1,340 crore for shifting its domicile to India. Despite this, the Tiger Global-backed company maintained its operational profitability at Rs 535 crore for FY24 as compared to Rs 458 crore for FY23, marking an increase of 17%.