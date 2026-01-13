Groww Q3 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And All You Need To Know
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of online investment platform Groww, is among several companies set to report financial results as the earnings season kicks off.
As the October–December quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) ended, more than 100 listed companies are expected to announce their quarterly performance this week.
In an exchange filing, the recently listed stock brokerage platform announced that it is scheduled to declare its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday (January 14). The results will provide insights into the company’s revenue growth, profitability and overall financial health during the quarter.
Groww will also host an earnings call. During the call, the company’s management is expected to discuss quarterly performance, business strategy and growth outlook with investors and analysts.
Groww Q3 Results: Date
Groww will announce its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, following the Board meeting scheduled for Jan. 14. The result will likely be announced after trading hours are closed for the day.
Groww Q3 Results Earnings Call
The company will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. (IST) to discuss its results for Q3FY26. The call will be hosted via a webinar, during which the management will share insights on financial performance and address questions from participants.
Interested investors, analysts, and stakeholders can register and join the conference call using the link here. Participants need to complete the registration on the above link for timely access to the webinar.
Groww Trading Window
Under the company’s Code of Conduct and SEBI regulations, Groww had announced that its trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives would remain closed from Jan. 1 until 48 hours after the unaudited results declaration.
Groww Q2: September 2025 vs September 2024
In September 2025, Groww’s revenue from operations declined 9.4% to Rs 1,018.74 crore from Rs 1,125.38 crore. Total expenses fell 26.6% to Rs 432.59 crore from Rs 589.79 crore. Profit for the period rose to Rs 471.33 crore versus Rs 420.16 crore last year. Ebitda showed strong quarter-on-quarter growth of 25%, reaching Rs 604 crore compared to Rs 483 crore in the previous quarter.
Groww Share Price History
Groww made a strong stock market debut on Nov. 12, 2025, listing at Rs 114, a 14% premium over its issue price of Rs 100 per share. Since the listing, the stock has gained over 40%. In the last five trading sessions, it has risen above 5% and recorded an nearly 12% increase in the last one month. Groww shares are up 5.17% in year-to-date (YTD) terms.