Groww Q3 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of online investment platform Groww, is among several companies set to report financial results as the earnings season kicks off.

As the October–December quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) ended, more than 100 listed companies are expected to announce their quarterly performance this week.

In an exchange filing, the recently listed stock brokerage platform announced that it is scheduled to declare its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday (January 14). The results will provide insights into the company’s revenue growth, profitability and overall financial health during the quarter.

Groww will also host an earnings call. During the call, the company’s management is expected to discuss quarterly performance, business strategy and growth outlook with investors and analysts.