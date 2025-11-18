Groww Q2 Results Announcement Soon: Check Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And More
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, which launched its initial public offering earlier this month, witnessed a strong market debut on Nov. 12, with its shares listing at a premium on the NSE and BSE.
Newly listed Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent firm of online trading platform Groww, is set to release its first quarterly results for the period ending September this week. Investors and analysts will closely focus on key financial metrics of the company in Q2FY26 as it will be the company’s first quarterly earnings announcement after IPO listing.
In just six days since its debut, the stock has rallied nearly 94%, compared to the issue price of Rs 100 per share. The surge in share prices also helped the company surpass the market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday.
The stock is currently trading at the Rs 189 level on the NSE, nearly 68% higher than the listing price of Rs 112 per share.
The company’s key financial metrics, including revenue and profitability, in Q2FY26 will offer insights into the newly listed firm’s future growth prospects.
Groww Q2 Results Date
Groww has informed stock exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Nov. 21 to discuss and approve the Q2FY26 financial results for the July-September period.
"Please note that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 21, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30," the company informed the stock exchanges in a filing on Nov. 17.
The company is also expected to share details about its earnings call schedule soon. During this call, the company's top management will hold discussions about the Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.
Groww Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In view of the upcoming results, Groww has shared that its trading window for designated persons has been closed from Nov. 12. The restrictions will remain in effect until 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for Q2FY26, as per SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
Groww Q1FY26 Results
In Q1FY26, Groww’s Profit After Tax rose to Rs 378.37 crore, up from Rs 338.01 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda declined to Rs 418.75 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 482.66 crore in the same period last year. Total income decreased to Rs 948.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 1,047.58 crore in the year-ago period.
Groww Share Price Trend
Groww made its market debut at an over 12% premium on its upper price band of Rs 100 per share on the NSE. In the subsequent five trading sessions, it has delivered an overall return of 68% since listing.
During intraday trading on Nov. 18, the stock climbed to a lifetime high of Rs 193.8 per share, marking a rally of nearly 94% over the IPO price.
The stock was trading 6.72% higher at Rs 186.17 apiece on the NSE at around 11:30 a.m. compared to a 0.3% drop in the benchmark Nifty50 at 25,936.15.