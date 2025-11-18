Groww Q2 Results Announcement Soon: Check Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And More

Newly listed Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent firm of online trading platform Groww, is set to release its first quarterly results for the period ending September this week. Investors and analysts will closely focus on key financial metrics of the company in Q2FY26 as it will be the company’s first quarterly earnings announcement after IPO listing.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, which launched its initial public offering earlier this month, witnessed a strong market debut on Nov. 12, with its shares listing at a premium on the NSE and BSE.

In just six days since its debut, the stock has rallied nearly 94%, compared to the issue price of Rs 100 per share. The surge in share prices also helped the company surpass the market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday.

The stock is currently trading at the Rs 189 level on the NSE, nearly 68% higher than the listing price of Rs 112 per share.

The company’s key financial metrics, including revenue and profitability, in Q2FY26 will offer insights into the newly listed firm’s future growth prospects.