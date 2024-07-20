Gravita India Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises Nearly 30%, Operating Income Jumps 50%

Gravita India Ltd. reported a 29.4% rise in its net profit for the first quarter of this financial year.

The industrial minerals company recorded a net profit of Rs 68 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 53 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue rose by 29% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 909 crore against Rs 703 crore during the same period last year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 50% year-on-year to Rs 88 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 9.7% from 8.3% in the same period the previous year.