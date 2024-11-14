Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Profit Falls 46%
The profit of Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, declined to Rs 1,100.2 crore, while revenue rose 11% to Rs 33,562.9 crore in the second quarter.
Grasim Industries Ltd.'s net profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
Consolidated net profit of the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group fell 46% year-on-year to Rs 1,100.2 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Grasim Industries Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% to Rs 33,562.9 crore versus Rs 30,220.7 crore.
Net profit down 46% to Rs 1,100.2 crore versus Rs 2,024.1 crore.
Ebitda down 1% to Rs 6,017.1 crore versus Rs 6,052.7 crore.
Margin at 17.9% versus 20%
Grasim Industries Q2 FY25 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 18% to Rs 7,623.3 crore versus Rs 6,442 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,489 crore).
Net profit down 9% to Rs 720.9 crore versus Rs 794.7 crore (Estimate: Rs 859 crore).
Ebitda down 45% to Rs 325.2 crore versus Rs 593.6 crore (Estimate: Rs 428 crore).
Margin at 4.3% versus 9.2% (Estimate: 5.7%).
The company added new grey cement capacity of 9.9 million tonnes per annum in the current fiscal till October, taking the total grey cement capacity to 156.1 MTPA, according to investor presentation. Domestic sales volume grew 3% to 26.4 MT in the second quarter.
For its paints business Birla Opus, the trial run has commenced at Chamarajanagar and Mahad. The total capital expenditure spends stood at Rs 8,470 crore, 85% of the total project cost. About 129 products with over 900 stock-keeping units are already placed in the distribution channel.
Overall capital expenditure for the first half of the fiscal stood at Rs 1,884 crore. The budgeted standalone capex for the fiscal is Rs 4,691 crore, of which Rs 3,000 crore is towards new growth businesses.
The board has approved an investment of Rs 287 crore (Rs 118 crore to be spend in the current fiscal) for additional pulp capacity at Harihar and Rs 20 crore for textiles business.
Shares of Grasim Industries closed 0.84% higher at Rs 2,523.95 apiece on the NSE, compared to 0.11% decline at the benchmark Nifty 50.