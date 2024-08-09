Grasim Industries Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines Even As Revenue Rises

"Grasim Industries Ltd.'s net profit fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Net Profit fell 12% year-on-year to Rs 2,268 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 2,576 crore in the same period last year. However, the company's revenue rose 9% YoY to Rs 33,861 crore from Rs 31,065 crore in the same quarter last year..Revenue up 9% at Rs 33,861 crore versus Rs 31,065 crore.Ebitda up 5.5% at Rs 6,704 crore versus Rs 6,357 crore.Margin at 19.8% vs 20.5%.Net profit down 12% at Rs 2,268 crore versus Rs 2,576 crore.(This is a developing story)."