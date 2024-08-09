Grasim Industries Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines Even As Revenue Rises

NDTV ProfitEarningsGrasim Industries Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines Even As Revenue Rises
09 Aug 2024, 03:40 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Grasim name sign and logo seen outisde the company's&nbsp;plant in Nagda. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Grasim name sign and logo seen outisde the company's plant in Nagda. (Photo: Company website)

Grasim Industries Ltd.'s net profit fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net Profit fell 12% year-on-year to Rs 2,268 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 2,576 crore in the same period last year.

However, the company's revenue rose 9% YoY to Rs 33,861 crore from Rs 31,065 crore in the same quarter last year.

Grasim Industries Q1 FY25 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9% at Rs 33,861 crore versus Rs 31,065 crore.

  • Ebitda up 5.5% at Rs 6,704 crore versus Rs 6,357 crore.

  • Margin at 19.8% vs 20.5%.

  • Net profit down 12% at Rs 2,268 crore versus Rs 2,576 crore.

(This is a developing story).

