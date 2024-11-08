Granules India Banks On Hyderabad Facility For Recovery In Coming Quarters

Chigurupati attributed the decline in numbers to the halt in operations in September at the company's Gagillapur plant, following the US drug regulator's investigation of the unit. They had made six observations regarding the Hyderabad unit, which manufactures finished dosages and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates.

The Indian pharma major's CMD told NDTV Profit that Granules India has responded to the US regulator and has also taken corrective measures.

“Our response definitely shows that we have already taken corrective actions. We also have put in place CAPAs (FDA’s Corrective and Preventive Action) and these things will happen in a period of a few quarters,” he said.