Godrej Properties To Use Rs 6,000-Crore Fundraise To Boost Growth, Not To Drive Sales

Godrej Properties Ltd. plans to utilise the recently approved Rs 6,000 crore fundraise to drive growth by increasing capital investment.

The realty firm is not looking forward to deploying the funds for sales growth, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Pandey.

Earlier this month, the Godrej Properties’ board had approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing securities.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Pandey asserted that the company has enough capital to sustain its sales growth for the third and fourth quarters.

“The capital raise has got nothing to do with our performance on the sales side. In fact, we have enough and more to sustain reasonable growth,” Pandey said.

The property developer has posted stellar growth for the July-September quarter. Its net profit has risen over four times year-on-year to Rs 333.8 crore. The company had reported a Rs 72.6 crore profit for the similar period in the year-ago period.

Pandey said that Godrej Properties was going through an "explosive" growth phase. “If you see Godrej Properties, it grew about 56% between FY22 and FY23 and in FY23–24, we grew by 84%. In H1, we have grown by around 90%. This is by any standards one of the most explosive growths we have seen,” he said.

“We are seeing launches and performance far higher than what we had both underwritten and expected,” the CEO added.