Godrej Properties Share Price Trade Higher After Q1 Profit Rises 12%

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd., were trading higher on Monday post first-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26. The real estate developer's profit advanced 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 205 crore for the April-June period, from Rs 182 crore in the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations (topline) declined 41% to Rs 435 crore, as compared with Rs 739 crore during the same quarter last year.

Earlier today, Jefferies cut its target price for the company, citing a soft start and improvement ahead. The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 3,000 from Rs 3,200. The target price is set at 15 times embedded profit to June 27 pre-sales.

The brokerage noted that 10% sales growth guidance looks achievable given the strong launch pipeline and an upfronted project add. "Operating cash flow and project delivery performance should also improve in quarters ahead, as per seasonality," it added.