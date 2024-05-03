NDTV ProfitEarningsGodrej Properties Q4 Results: Profit Rises 5%, Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Profit Rises 5%, Beats Estimates

Godrej Properties' net profit increased 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 478.01 crore for the January-March period.

03 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of Godrej One (Source: Godrej Properties website)</p></div>
A view of Godrej One (Source: Godrej Properties website)

Godrej Properties Ltd.'s profit and revenue in the quarter ended March, beating analysts' estimates.

The Mumbai-based developer's net profit increased 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 478.01 crore for the January-March period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 406.40 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue from operations fell 13.4% to Rs 1,426.09 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled at Bloomberg expected it to be Rs 1,043.40 crore crore for the quarter.

Godrej Properties Q4 Results Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue down 13.4% at Rs 1,426.1 crore vs Rs 1,646.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,043.4 crore)

  • Ebitda down 64.5% at Rs 122.8 crore vs Rs 346.0 crore ( Bloomberg estimate: Rs 278 crore)

  • Margins contact 1,241 basis points to 8.6% vs 21.0% ( Bloomberg estimate: 26.6% )

  • Net profit up 5.3% at Rs 478.0 crore vs Rs 453.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 406.40 crore)

Shares of Godrej Properties were down 0.17% at Rs 2,528.45 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as compared with a 1.21% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The realty stock has risen about 90.8% in a year.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT