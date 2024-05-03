Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Profit Rises 5%, Beats Estimates

Godrej Properties Ltd.'s profit and revenue in the quarter ended March, beating analysts' estimates.

The Mumbai-based developer's net profit increased 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 478.01 crore for the January-March period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 406.40 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue from operations fell 13.4% to Rs 1,426.09 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled at Bloomberg expected it to be Rs 1,043.40 crore crore for the quarter.