Godrej Properties Q4 Results: Profit Rises 5%, Beats Estimates
Godrej Properties' net profit increased 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 478.01 crore for the January-March period.
Godrej Properties Ltd.'s profit and revenue in the quarter ended March, beating analysts' estimates.
The Mumbai-based developer's net profit increased 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 478.01 crore for the January-March period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 406.40 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue from operations fell 13.4% to Rs 1,426.09 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled at Bloomberg expected it to be Rs 1,043.40 crore crore for the quarter.
Godrej Properties Q4 Results Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 13.4% at Rs 1,426.1 crore vs Rs 1,646.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,043.4 crore)
Ebitda down 64.5% at Rs 122.8 crore vs Rs 346.0 crore ( Bloomberg estimate: Rs 278 crore)
Margins contact 1,241 basis points to 8.6% vs 21.0% ( Bloomberg estimate: 26.6% )
Net profit up 5.3% at Rs 478.0 crore vs Rs 453.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 406.40 crore)
Shares of Godrej Properties were down 0.17% at Rs 2,528.45 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as compared with a 1.21% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The realty stock has risen about 90.8% in a year.