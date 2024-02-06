Godrej Properties Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 68%, Misses Estimates

GPL said it achieved highest ever quarterly sales for second quarter in a row as the booking value stood at Rs 5,720 crore, a YoY growth of 76%, from the sale of 4.34 million square feet area.

The company launched eight new projects and phases during the quarter across five cities. Collections for the period stood at Rs 2,411 crore, an annual growth of 43%.

Net operating cashflow for the three months to December stood at Rs 798 crore, a YoY growth of 45%.

"We will significantly exceed our bookings guidance of Rs 14,000 crore for FY24 and we are confident of also delivering our best ever year in terms of cash collections and project deliveries," said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties.

Shares of Godrej Properties were down 1.5% at Rs 2,284 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.5% advance in the benchmark Sensex. The realty stock has risen about 102% in a year.